Pakistan investigating social media users for anti-army posts - official

Pakistan has begun a crackdown on online criticism of its powerful military, with up to 200 social media accounts under investigation, a security official said on Monday. File Picture - A Pakistan Army soldier stands guard behind sandbags during a patrol along a road leading to Central Jail Lahore December 20, 2014.

Chicago, IL

