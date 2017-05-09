Pakistan International School honours...

Pakistan International School honours meritorious students

Pakistan International School accredited the outstanding endeavours of the meritorious students who came off with flying colours in the annual examination of academic year 2016-17 by conferring medals, and merit certificates on them. Hafiz Junaid Amir Sial, Community Welfare Attache', Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Qatar & Vice-Chairman, Board of Governors, graced the occasion as a chief guest.

