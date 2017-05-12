Pakistan International Airlines to su...

Pakistan International Airlines to suspend Mumbai-Karachi flight from May 11

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Pakistan International Airlines , which operates a weekly flight between Mumbai and Karachi, will suspend its service from May 11. The national flag carrier of Pakistan operates the flight on Thursday. "Pakistan International Airlines, in a communication to authorities concerned, has said that its Karachi-Mumbai flight will not be open for sale from May 11," a company associated with the flight operation told PTI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC