Pakistan International Airlines pilot...

Pakistan International Airlines pilot sleeps on UK-bound flight; probe launched

13 hrs ago

A senior pilot of Pakistan's flag carrier PIA has been taken off duty for allegedly sleeping on a London-bound flight and risking the lives of more than 300 passengers by handing over the aircraft to a trainee. Photo file for illustrative purposes.

