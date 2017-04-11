Pakistan extends house arrest of Isla...

Pakistan extends house arrest of Islamist Hafiz Saeed blamed for Mumbai attack

Pakistan has extended by three months the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed, accused by the United States of masterminding the 2008 attacks on the Indian financial capital Mumbai that killed 166 people, a Pakistani official said on Monday. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, speaks with media as he is escorted to his home where he will be under house arrest in Lahore, Pakistan January 30, 2017.

