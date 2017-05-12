Pakistan dispatches supplies to south...

Pakistan dispatches supplies to southwest border villages

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A Pakistani border security guard stands alert at Pakistan-Afghanistan border post, Chaman in Pakistan, Friday, May 5, 2017. Backed by artillery, Afghan security forces fired across the border on Pakistani census workers and troops escorting them on Friday, killing many people and drawing a response from the military, Pakistan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC