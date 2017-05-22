Pakistan authorities seize 20 kg hero...

Pakistan authorities seize 20 kg heroin on London-bound flight

Pakistani authorities found 20 kg of heroin on a Pakistan International Airlines flight bound for London on Monday during a search at Islamabad airport, a spokesman for the national carrier said. Heroin has been found on PIA flights at least three times since August last year, including last week at London's Heathrow Airport.

