Pakistan at crossroads in terror fight, must decide:Army chief18 min ago

Islamabad, May 18 Pakistan stands at a "crossroads" in its fight against extremism and must decide whether it wants to enjoy the benefits of its young demography or suffer at the hands of terrorism, Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said today. Gen Bajwa, speaking on the role of 'Youth In Rejecting Extremism' here, said the Army would defeat terrorists but it needed the support of the nation to wipe out extremism from the society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.