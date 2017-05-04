Pakistan: Army kills 50 Afghan forces...

Pakistan: Army kills 50 Afghan forces in border fight

14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

At least five Afghan checkpoints near the border with Pakistan were destroyed and 50 security forces killed in fighting in recent days, Pakistan's military said Sunday, even as Afghan officials dismissed the claims as "baseless." Two Pakistani soldiers were also killed in the fighting that began Friday and another nine were wounded, Maj.

Chicago, IL

