Pakistan army, ISI pushing Sindh towards civil war: Altaf Hussain

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's army and spy agency ISI are pushing Sindh province towards a civil war, the head of the country's fourth largest party has alleged and sought the intervention of the UN and the international community. In a audio message, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement chief Altaf Hussain alleged that Pakistan army and ISI have "virtually taken control" of all Pakistan including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and all Balochistan.

