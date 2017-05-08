Pakistan airlines pilot invites unauthorised woman into cockpit; puts passengers' lives at risk

Pakistan International Airlines is fast earning notoriety for putting the lives of its passengers at risk as a pilot of the country's flag carrier has been accused of allowing an unauthorised foreign national into the cockpit during landing. According to a report in Geo News, Captain Shahzad Aziz, the pilot of PIA flight PK-853 from Tokyo to Beijing, invited a young Chinese woman into the cockpit earlier this week, endangering the lives of other passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.