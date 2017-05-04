Pakistan: Afghan security fires on ce...

Pakistan: Afghan security fires on census workers, killing 1

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Afghan security forces fired without provocation on Pakistani census workers and soldiers escorting them near the Afghan border, killing one civilian and wounding 18 others, Pakistan's army said Friday. Four soldiers were among the wounded in the attack in the border town of Chaman in Baluchistan province, Pakistan army spokesman Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC