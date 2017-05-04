Pakistan-Afghan border cross-fire kil...

Pakistan-Afghan border cross-fire kills 15 on both sides

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Afghan security forces backed by artillery fired without provocation on Pakistani census workers and soldiers escorting them... Florida is paying Brian Hargrove $8.10 an hour to hunt invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades, but he loves snakes so much that he'd do the job for free. An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC