Pak-based terror groups plan to attack India: US

Read more: The Times of India

"Islamabad has failed to curb militants and terrorists in Pakistan," Daniel Coats, Director of National Intelligence told members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during a Congressional hearing on Worldwide threats. Pak may turn to China to offset its isolation, which will help Beijing to project influence into the Indian Ocean WASHINGTON: Pakistan-based terrorist groups are planning to attack both India and Afghanistan , a top US spymaster has said.

Chicago, IL

