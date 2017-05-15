Pak-based terror groups plan to attack India: US

"Islamabad has failed to curb militants and terrorists in Pakistan," Daniel Coats, Director of National Intelligence told members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during a Congressional hearing on Worldwide threats. Pak may turn to China to offset its isolation, which will help Beijing to project influence into the Indian Ocean WASHINGTON: Pakistan-based terrorist groups are planning to attack both India and Afghanistan , a top US spymaster has said.

