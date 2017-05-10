Once again 'Track II' diplomacy with Pakistan: Will Indian netas ever learn?
BBC's Urdu service on May 11, reported that Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif briefed Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa on his meeting with Indian steel magnate Sajjan Jindal in Murree in April, who had brought to him a message from the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is worth remembering that last month Sharif's foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz had said that both the prime ministers may meet on the side lines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in June in Kazakhstan.
