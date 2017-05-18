On receiving end? Pakistan embassy staffers detained by Afghanistan
Two staffers of Pakistan's Kabul embassy were detained for hours by Afghanistan's intelligence officials, prompting strong protest from Islamabad, a media report said on Thursday. The two men were in a stationery shop at a market when they were picked up by the sleuths of country's premier intelligence agency National Directorate of Security and taken to one of their detention centres along with the embassy's official vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC