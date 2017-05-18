On receiving end? Pakistan embassy st...

On receiving end? Pakistan embassy staffers detained by Afghanistan

13 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Two staffers of Pakistan's Kabul embassy were detained for hours by Afghanistan's intelligence officials, prompting strong protest from Islamabad, a media report said on Thursday. The two men were in a stationery shop at a market when they were picked up by the sleuths of country's premier intelligence agency National Directorate of Security and taken to one of their detention centres along with the embassy's official vehicle.

