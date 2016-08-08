On August 8, 2016, a suicide bomber k...

On August 8, 2016, a suicide bomber killed 74 people and wounded 112...

On August 8, 2016, a suicide bomber killed 74 people and wounded 112 others at a government-run hospital in Quetta, Pakistan. On November 18 last year, as fighter jets roared overhead, explosions ripped through the Omar bin Abdul Aziz Hospital in Aleppo Syria.

