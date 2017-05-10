Official: Gunmen kill 2 in northwest Pakistan

Official: Gunmen kill 2 in northwest ...

A Pakistani official says gunmen have ambushed a vehicle in a northwest tribal region killing a government official and his paramilitary guard. Irfan Khan said gunmen opened fire Sunday morning on an official vehicle carrying record-keeper Sarfaraz Hussain and his paramilitary guard Mumtaz Hussain in Olay Cheena in the lower Kurram tribal area bordering Afghanistan.

