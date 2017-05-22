NIA grills Kashmir separatist leaders over Pakistani funding
New Delhi, May 22 The National Investigation Agency questioned for the third consecutive day on Monday several separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir over the alleged funding from Pakistan-based terrorist groups. An NIA official told IANS that the counter-terror agency questioned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Ghazi Javed Baba and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader Farooq Ahmed Dar, who is also known as Bitta Karate, regarding their involvement in raising, receiving funds through illegal hawala channel for stoking violence in Kashmir.
