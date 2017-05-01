Navy SEAL's book on the bin Laden killing shows the real reason photos of the body were never released The man who claims he was the SEAL Team 6 operator who shot Osama bin Laden in 2011 has written a new book, and his retelling of that raid shows the reason photos of the terrorist leader's body were never released. The book, " The Operator " by Robert O'Neill, recounts the former Navy chief's career spanning 400 missions, though his role with the elite SEAL team's raid on bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, has become his most consequential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.