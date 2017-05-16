MSCI Upgrades Pakistan From Frontier to EM Status
Karachi Stock Exchange Managing Director Nadeem Naqvi weighs in on the MSCI Pakistan Index being reclassified to Emerging Markets status. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Middle East."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC