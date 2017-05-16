MSCI Upgrades Pakistan From Frontier ...

MSCI Upgrades Pakistan From Frontier to EM Status

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Karachi Stock Exchange Managing Director Nadeem Naqvi weighs in on the MSCI Pakistan Index being reclassified to Emerging Markets status. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Middle East."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC