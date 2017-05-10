Monitoring group offers mixed review ...

Monitoring group offers mixed review of rights in Pakistan

9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan presents the 2016 annual human rights report, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The report released Wednesday by the independent group, offered a mixed report card in its annual look at the state of human rights in Pakistan, welcoming the enactment of new laws to protect women but decrying an uptick in religiously motivated vigilantism.

