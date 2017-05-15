Modi alludes to Pakistan's pro-terror...

Modi alludes to Pakistan's pro-terror policy in Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Colombo [World] May 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chose the occasion of International Vesak Day function here to exhort the international community to work towards the sustainable world peace. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the International Vesak Day function, Prime Minister Modi said, "The biggest challenge to sustainable world peace today is not necessarily from conflict between the nation states but it is from the mindsets, thought streams, entities and instruments rooted in the idea of hate and violence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Muslim can think of profaning holy Prophet (... (Jan '11) Thu Simran 54,738
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,972,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC