Modi alludes to Pakistan's pro-terror policy in Sri Lanka
Colombo [World] May 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chose the occasion of International Vesak Day function here to exhort the international community to work towards the sustainable world peace. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the International Vesak Day function, Prime Minister Modi said, "The biggest challenge to sustainable world peace today is not necessarily from conflict between the nation states but it is from the mindsets, thought streams, entities and instruments rooted in the idea of hate and violence."
