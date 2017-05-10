Millions of Pakistanis receive blasph...

Millions of Pakistanis receive blasphemy warning texts

13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Islamabad: Millions of Pakistanis have been receiving text messages from the government warning them against sharing "blasphemous" content online, a move rights activists said would encourage more vigilante attacks. It comes amid a surge in mob violence linked to accusations of insulting Islam including three attacks within the past month.

