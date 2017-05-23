Militant behind multiple Pakistan att...

Militant behind multiple Pakistan attacks arrested: officials

Pakistani officials claimed today they have arrested the mastermind behind several attacks that killed scores of people in the restive southwest, including a devastating blast targeting lawyers in the city of Quetta last year. Officials in Balochistan province released video showing the confession of the alleged militant, named as Saeed Ahmad Badini, a former madrassa student in his early thirties.

