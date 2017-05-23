LIVE! LeT terrorist involved in Poonc...

LIVE! LeT terrorist involved in Poonch beheadings killed

Abu Ali Sheraj alias Ibini Abul Majid, who hailed from main road Biddersher in Bahawalpur in Pakistan, was a member of Pakistan's Border Action Team which struck in Krishna Ghati sector on May 1, the official said. Under the cover of heavy mortar fire, a BAT team ofPakistan sneaked 250 metres across the LoC and beheaded two Indian security personnel on May 1. Sheraj was probably killed in the retaliatory action bythe Indian Army after the beheading incident, the officialtold PTI, quoting intelligence inputs from Pakistan.

