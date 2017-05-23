LIVE! LeT terrorist involved in Poonch beheadings killed
Abu Ali Sheraj alias Ibini Abul Majid, who hailed from main road Biddersher in Bahawalpur in Pakistan, was a member of Pakistan's Border Action Team which struck in Krishna Ghati sector on May 1, the official said. Under the cover of heavy mortar fire, a BAT team ofPakistan sneaked 250 metres across the LoC and beheaded two Indian security personnel on May 1. Sheraj was probably killed in the retaliatory action bythe Indian Army after the beheading incident, the officialtold PTI, quoting intelligence inputs from Pakistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC