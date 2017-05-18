Kulbhushan Jadhav hanging: Pakistan Army, Nawaz Sharif govt to fight...

New Delhi, May 22: Pakistan army and the civilian government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will fight together against India at the International Court of Justice over Kulbhushan Jadhav's hanging. According to a Lahore-based English daily The Nation, Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the civilian government and the Pakistan Army would jointly fight the Jadhav case at the ICJ.

