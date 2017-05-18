Kulbhushan Jadhav hanging: Pakistan A...

Kulbhushan Jadhav hanging: Pakistan Army, Nawaz Sharif govt to fight...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, May 22: Pakistan army and the civilian government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will fight together against India at the International Court of Justice over Kulbhushan Jadhav's hanging. According to a Lahore-based English daily The Nation, Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the civilian government and the Pakistan Army would jointly fight the Jadhav case at the ICJ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,197,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC