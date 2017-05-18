Kulbhushan Jadhav hanging: Pakistan Army, Nawaz Sharif govt to fight...
New Delhi, May 22: Pakistan army and the civilian government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will fight together against India at the International Court of Justice over Kulbhushan Jadhav's hanging. According to a Lahore-based English daily The Nation, Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the civilian government and the Pakistan Army would jointly fight the Jadhav case at the ICJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC