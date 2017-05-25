Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan appr...

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan approached ICJ judge before the hearing1 hour ago

14 hrs ago

Islamabad, May 15: In a desperate attempt to stall the proceedings at the International Court of Justice, Pakistan reportedly approached one of the judges hearing the matter, CNN TV 18 reported. The move comes in the wake of the stay by the International Court of Justice on the execution of Kulbhushan Jadav.

