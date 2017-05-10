Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India, Pakist...

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India, Pakistan at ICJ after 18 years

NEW DELHI: The International Court of Justice was last a battleground for India and Pakistan nearly 18 years ago when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft. Tomorrow, the ICJ, which is the UN's principal judicial organ, is holding a public hearing at the Great Hall of Justice housed in the Peace Palace at The Hague in Netherlands where the two countries will be asked to present their case over the contentious Jadhav issue.

