Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: Congre...

Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: Congress hired Pakistan-origin lawyer in Enron case, says BJP

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The BJP on Saturday said that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had in 2004 hired the Pakistani-origin lawyer, who represented Islamabad in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice , to argue an arbitration case. BJP spokesman G V L Narsimha Rao asked the party to explain why its government hired Khawar Qureshi in the "very sensitive" Enron case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC