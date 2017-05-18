Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: Congress hired Pakistan-origin lawyer in Enron case, says BJP

The BJP on Saturday said that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had in 2004 hired the Pakistani-origin lawyer, who represented Islamabad in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice , to argue an arbitration case. BJP spokesman G V L Narsimha Rao asked the party to explain why its government hired Khawar Qureshi in the "very sensitive" Enron case.

