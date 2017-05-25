Kashmiri leaders condemn Pakistani security forces for spreading terror

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], May 26 : Kashmiri leaders recently held a meeting at the Rawalpindi Press Club to pay tribute to their slain nationalist leader Arif Shahid and to condemn the Pakistani security forces for his death. Shahid, a pro-independence Kashmiri leader, criticized Pakistan's policy of treating Kashmir as its 'colony' during his lifetime.

