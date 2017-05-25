Kashmiri leaders condemn Pakistani se...

Kashmiri leaders condemn Pakistani security forces for spreading terror

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], May 26 : Kashmiri leaders recently held a meeting at the Rawalpindi Press Club to pay tribute to their slain nationalist leader Arif Shahid and to condemn the Pakistani security forces for his death. Shahid, a pro-independence Kashmiri leader, criticized Pakistan's policy of treating Kashmir as its 'colony' during his lifetime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC