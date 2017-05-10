J-K: One dead in ceasefire violation by Pakistan28 min ago
Rajouri [India], May 11 : One woman was killed and her husband injured in yet another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, in the early hours of Thursday. Earlier in May, a 12-year-old intruder from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was apprehended by the Army near the Line of Control in Nowshera and was handed over to the Police for further investigation.
