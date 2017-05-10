J&K: One civilian killed in unprovoke...

J&K: One civilian killed in unprovoked Pakistan shelling along LoC in Rajouri sector

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

In the wake of unprovoked mortar shelling, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has ordered closure of all schools in villages adjoining the LoC in Nowshera sub division. A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured at Lam in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling at forward Indian positions along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Muslim can think of profaning holy Prophet (... (Jan '11) 9 hr Simran 54,738
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC