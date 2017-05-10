J&K: One civilian killed in unprovoked Pakistan shelling along LoC in Rajouri sector

In the wake of unprovoked mortar shelling, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has ordered closure of all schools in villages adjoining the LoC in Nowshera sub division. A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured at Lam in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling at forward Indian positions along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Wednesday night.

