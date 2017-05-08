Iran warns will hit militant 'safe havens' inside Pakistan
The head of the Iranian armed forces warned Islamabad on Monday that Tehran would hit bases inside Pakistan if the government does not confront Sunni militants who carry out cross-border attacks. Ten Iranian border guards were killed by militants last month.
