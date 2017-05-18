Iran fires mortar shells into Pakista...

Iran fires mortar shells into Pakistan: Report

Read more: The Times of India

Iranian police said the guards were killed by long-range guns and called on Islamabad to assume ultimate responsibility for the crime. The Sistan-Baluchistan province in south-east Iran has long been plagued by drug smuggling gangs and separatist militants.

Chicago, IL

