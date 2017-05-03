Inside Princess Diana's love affair w...

Inside Princess Diana's love affair with heart surgeon before her death

KFOR-AM Lincoln

Princess Diana took a trip to Pakistan in 1997 that was officially presented as her doing a favor for close friends to help raise money for a cancer clinic in Lahore. But privately, royal insiders say the trip was connected to an on-off romance she was having in London with Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon whom she called "Mr. Wonderful."

