Indian, Pakistani cuisine are well wo...

Indian, Pakistani cuisine are well worth the wait at Masala in Loma Linda

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Mihari, a beef shank stew at Masala Indo-Pak, is cooked overnight resulting in a rich flavor and silky texture. Masala Indo-Pak Cuisine sits in a small Loma Linda strip mall that has seen better days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC