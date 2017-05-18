Indian national arrested in Pakistan

Indian national arrested in Pakistan

An Indian national was arrested in Islamabad, allegedly over incomplete travel documents. The Indian national, whose name has not been disclosed, was arrested from the F-8 area of Pakistan's capital for not having complete travel documentation, Samaa TV reported.

