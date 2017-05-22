Indian arrested in Pak India demands ...

Indian arrested in Pak India demands consular access to Indian Sheikh Nabi arrested in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, May 23: India demanded consular access to Indian Shiekh Nabi who was arrested in Islamabad by the Pakistan authorities for 'lack of proper travel documents', as per the claims. According to reports, the local police apprehended him from F-8 area of Islamabad, where he was currently lodged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC