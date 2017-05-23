Indian Army destroys Pakistan posts a...

Indian Army destroys Pakistan posts across Line of Control in Nowshera, releases video

New Delhi, May 23: The Indian Army on Tuesday said the recent action in Nowshera sector in Rajouri across the Line of Control destroyed Pakistan army posts. The Indian Army proactively dominates the Line of Control, Major General Ashok Narula said.

