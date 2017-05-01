India summons Pakistan envoy over kil...

India summons Pakistan envoy over killing of 2 soldiers

A top Indian diplomat Wednesday summoned Pakistan's ambassador to demand that Islamabad take action against soldiers and officers responsible for the killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers. The Indian army has said the soldiers were killed and mutilated Monday in an ambush by Pakistani soldiers along the highly militarized de-facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.

