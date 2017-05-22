India seeks consular access for arrested Mumbai resident in Pakistan
New Delhi [India], May 23 : India has sought consular access for Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, a Mumbai resident who was arrested in Pakistan last week. The Indian High Commission has written to Pakistan's Foreign Office in this regard and has also sought detail regarding his arrest as there has been no official confirmation or communication from Islamabad regarding the arrest, sources state.
