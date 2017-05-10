'India moved ICJ as Jadhav's life is under threat in Pakistan'
India decided to move the International Court of Justice on the issue of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav as he is in illegal detention in Pakistan and his life is under threat, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday. He said India made 16 requests for consular access to Jadhav but there was no response from Pakistan on the demand.
