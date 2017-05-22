India Indian Army destroys Pakistan posts across LoC in Nowshera to...

India Indian Army destroys Pakistan p...

Nowshera, May 23: To stop infiltration from Pakistan, the Indian Army launched an attack across Line of Control in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir on May 9 destroying as many as five Pakistani posts. The army also released a video footage saying that punitive assaults are being undertaken across the LoC.

