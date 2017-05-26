IFEX urges Pakistan to provide updated...

IFEX urges Pakistan to provide update...

KARACHI: May 20, 2017. International Freedom of Expression Exchange Executive Director Annie Game has urged Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to respond to UNESCO Director-General's 2017 request that has sought information on the status of judicial inquiries into the killings of 55 journalists in Pakistan from 2006 to 2016.

