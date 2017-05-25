Hafiz Saeed spreading terrorism in na...

Hafiz Saeed spreading terrorism in name of jihad: Pakistan

Saeed said that he had been placed under house in order to stop him for raising voice for Kashmiri people. LAHORE: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides have been detained for "spreading terrorism in the name of jihad", Pakistan's interior ministry has told a judicial review board.

