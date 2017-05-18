Gunmen kill 6 policemen in attacks in Pakistan
Gunmen shot and killed four policemen in one attack on a patrol in northwest Pakistan and in another attack in the south two policemen were killed and two others wounded, police said Sunday. Police official Arif Khan said the first attack took place Sunday in the Kohat district, about 90 kilometres south of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
