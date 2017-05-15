Gunmen kill 10 labourers near China "...

Gunmen kill 10 labourers near China "Belt and Road" projects in Pakistan

Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar Naeem Bazai said that all the victims were natives of Naushero Feroze district, located in neighbouring Sindh province. At least 10 labourers were killed and two injured in two separate firing incidents in Pakistan's southwest port city of Gwadar in Balochistan on Saturday.

