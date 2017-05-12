Govts in India and Pakistan are allow...

Govts in India and Pakistan are allowing people to kill while getting ready to hurt each other

Read more: The Indian Express

The Pakhtun culture of Pakistan lives under the concept of "tarboor", the "cousin from the father's side" who is supposed to kill you one day. What Pakistan and India are doing to their people, while also getting ready to hurt each other, is the disease Freud called "narcissism of the closely related".

Chicago, IL

