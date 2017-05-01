Four terrorists hanged in Pakistan
Islamabad, May 3 - Four hardcore terrorists tried by military courts in Pakistan were hanged on Wednesday. These terrorists were involved in committing heinous offences related to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.
